Deputy District Head Acted as an "Internet Celebrity" to Sell Tea of up to RMB 2.42 Million

From 17:00 to 22:00 p.m. on May 9, Zhou Qiang, Executive Deputy Head of Simao District, Pu'er City, disguised himself as a live marketing streamer, introducing to net-friends 4 kinds of organic Pu'er Tea from Simao District.

Thanks to his 5-hour livestreaming efforts, 26,000 pieces of four products were sold, with a total sales volume of RMB 2.42 million.