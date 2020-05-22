Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu'er City Received 356,400 Visitors during the May Day Holiday

(People's Daily Online)    15:50, May 22, 2020

During the May Day holiday, Pu'er City was presenting a safe, smooth and orderly cultural tourism market, with epidemic prevention and control in place, and tourist arrivals in all scenic areas well below 30% of their maximum capacity, without instantaneous gathering of tourists nor safety accidents.

As of 12:00 p.m. May 5, Pu'er City has received a total of 356,400 visits, down 12.17 percent year on year; and the tourism revenues reached RMB 218.504 million, down 13.2 percent year on year. There were 103,000 overnight visitors and 253,400 day-trippers. 

