Pu'er City Received 356,400 Visitors during the May Day Holiday

During the May Day holiday, Pu'er City was presenting a safe, smooth and orderly cultural tourism market, with epidemic prevention and control in place, and tourist arrivals in all scenic areas well below 30% of their maximum capacity, without instantaneous gathering of tourists nor safety accidents.

As of 12:00 p.m. May 5, Pu'er City has received a total of 356,400 visits, down 12.17 percent year on year; and the tourism revenues reached RMB 218.504 million, down 13.2 percent year on year. There were 103,000 overnight visitors and 253,400 day-trippers.