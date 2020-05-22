Soft Opening of Banshan Hotel in Yixiang Mountain, Pu'er City

On May 2, the Ceremony for Soft Opening of Banshan Hotel in Yixiang Mountain, Opening of Yunmanying Car Tourist Camp and RV Happy Departure was held in Banshan Hotel in Yixiang Mountain, Pu'er City.

Located in the 1,000-mu tea plantation, Yixiang Mountain, Dazhai Village, Yixiang Town, Simao District, Banshan Hotel, taking RV camp as the entry point, will provide service items as wild camping, tea field leisure, and tea plantation. The project includes 16 wooden villas with sea view, 27 cloud-like tent hotels, 14 fixed RVs and 2 integrated service centers.