Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Soft Opening of Banshan Hotel in Yixiang Mountain, Pu'er City

(People's Daily Online)    15:42, May 22, 2020

On May 2, the Ceremony for Soft Opening of Banshan Hotel in Yixiang Mountain, Opening of Yunmanying Car Tourist Camp and RV Happy Departure was held in Banshan Hotel in Yixiang Mountain, Pu'er City.

Located in the 1,000-mu tea plantation, Yixiang Mountain, Dazhai Village, Yixiang Town, Simao District, Banshan Hotel, taking RV camp as the entry point, will provide service items as wild camping, tea field leisure, and tea plantation. The project includes 16 wooden villas with sea view, 27 cloud-like tent hotels, 14 fixed RVs and 2 integrated service centers. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York