On May 6, the Standing Committee of Puer City People's Congress announced that the Fourth Session of the Fourth Pu'er City People's Congress would take place in Simao District for 3 days from May 16 to 18, 2020.

On May 6, the 22th Chairmen (Enlarged) Meeting of the Fourth Pu'er Committee of CPPCC decided that the Third Session of the Fourth Pu'er People's Political Consultative Conference would take place in Simao District for 3 days from May 15 to 17, 2020.