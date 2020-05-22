Free Bus Service Available to/from the Scenic Area

On May 1, the Opening Ceremony of Free Bus to China Pu'er Tea Expo Garden was held in Kunman Hotel, Simao District, Pu'er City. This is the first scenic area to open the tourist bus service following the work resumption of tourism enterprises in Pu'er City.

The tourist bus service is provided by the qualified Pu'er Tiancheng Tourist Bus Co., Ltd., and each bus run can carry 37 tourists. During the May Day holiday, four bus runs (two in the morning and two in the afternoon) were arranged daily to and from the scenic area and Pu'er City proper, in an effort to provide tourists with convenient transportation.