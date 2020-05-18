American actress in China: countries can’t succeed if trying to combat virus alone

Apryl Reagan is an American actress and singer currently working and studying in China. She’s a student in the Beijing Film Academy. Today, we caught her in the studio recording an international rendition of a popular Chinese song “Let the World Be Filled with Love”. She’s in collaboration with Chinese renowned musician Guo Feng, who composed the song and singers from across the world to show their love for all the countries and regions hit by the Coronavirus disease.

“The only way to solve a problem as large as this is to use all of the great minds together, she said.“I really feel like the song represents how much we can unite and be all the same people even though we are different countries.”