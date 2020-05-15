Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russia calls U.S. accusations against China of spreading COVID-19 groundless

(Xinhua)    09:13, May 15, 2020

MOSCOW, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Moscow considers the U.S. accusations against China of spreading COVID-19 groundless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday.

"There is no reason to blame China for doing something untimely, wrong or inadequate during the entire period of the fight against COVID-19," Ryabkov said at a meeting of the Russian thinktank Valdai International Discussion Club.

He said Russia is watching with concern and anxiety how U.S. politicians and diplomats "literally on a daily basis multiply the list of complaints addressed to China and try to impose anti-Chinese discourse in the entire international community."

Ryabkov also pointed out allegations that the medical assistance provided by Russia and China represents their desire to strengthen geopolitical influence are "another manifestation of Russophobia and Sinophobia."

Russia is especially concerned about the attempts to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to neglect international law, reap tactical benefits and settle scores with unwanted governments or geopolitical rivals, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York