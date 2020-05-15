Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 15, 2020
National Library of China reopens with daily cap of 1,200 visitors

(People's Daily Online)    10:38, May 15, 2020

The National Library of China reopens from May 12 with a daily cap of 1,200 visitors. (Photo/Weng Qiyu)

On May 12, the National Library of China resumed operations in an orderly manner as the COVID-19 epidemic eases. Visitors have to make reservations to use the library, and visitor numbers will be capped at 1,200 people daily.

The National Library will open in the morning and afternoon for set periods of time according to epidemic prevention requirements. From the noon to 1 p.m. every day, readers should leave the library in an orderly manner as required, and staff must fully disinfect the library in order to prevent the spread of the virus.


