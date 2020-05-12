Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 12, 2020
CPC seeks happiness for the people wholeheartedly: Xi

(Xinhua)    10:55, May 12, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about poverty alleviation efforts in a village of Xiping Township in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2020. Xi inspected north China's Shanxi Province on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

TAIYUAN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has been seeking happiness for the Chinese people wholeheartedly, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said in his chat with villagers during an inspection tour in Shanxi Province.

Xi came to the Fangcheng new village in Xiping Township of Datong City, Shanxi, on Monday, visiting Bai Gaoshan and his family.

Bai told Xi that the life of his family has seen great changes after relocation amid local poverty alleviation efforts.

Xi stressed that the CPC has been wholeheartedly seeking happiness for the Chinese people, collecting no agricultural taxes and fees now, helping impoverished rural residents build their own houses, training them with skills and finding ways for them to live a better life.

"For our rural households, it's our top priority to build new houses," Bai said.

"Had it not been for the Party, I would not have lived a happy life now," Bai said. "We villagers sincerely thank the CPC."

