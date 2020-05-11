Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Xi sends greetings to nurses ahead of Int'l Nurses Day

(Xinhua)    16:26, May 11, 2020

Marks caused by the mask are seen on the face of a nurse at the Fuzhou Pulmonary Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 31, 2020. The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world May 12, on the occasion of Florence Nightingale's birthday. The theme this year chosen by the International Council of Nurses is "Nursing the World to Health". (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has sent greetings to nurses across the country ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12.

