China urges New Zealand to immediately stop wrong actions on Taiwan-related issues

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged New Zealand to strictly abide by the one-China principle and immediately stop its wrong actions on Taiwan-related issues to avoid damaging bilateral relations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the call at a press briefing when commenting on New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters' recent remarks saying New Zealand would support Taiwan's request for an observer role at the World Health Assembly (WHA).

"Such erroneous remarks on the New Zealand side severely violate the one-China principle. China deplores and opposes them and has lodged representations with the New Zealand side," said Zhao.

Zhao stated that on the Taiwan region's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) activities, China's position is clear and consistent.

"The one-China principle must be observed. Based on this principle, the central government of China has made proper arrangements for Taiwan region's participation in global health events, which ensures that the Taiwan region can promptly and effectively respond to local and global public health incidents," Zhao said.

Zhao said the Taiwan authorities chose to play up its so-called participation in WHO events and return to the WHA at this moment. "The timing reveals its true motive, which is to use the current epidemic outbreak to seek 'Taiwan independence.' It is out-and-out political manipulation."

The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-New Zealand relations. It is the fundamental underpinning of the progress achieved in bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties, said Zhao.

"I want to point out that China is committed to developing friendly cooperative relations with New Zealand based on mutual respect and equality. But we are firmly resolved to uphold our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," said Zhao, adding that no one should entertain any illusion when it comes to matters concerning China's core interests.

"We hope that certain people in New Zealand will stop spreading rumors and creating trouble and work to enhance instead of undermining bilateral mutual trust and cooperation," he said.