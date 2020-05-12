China sends medical teams to Zimbabwe, DRC, Algeria

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has decided to send medical teams to Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Algeria to support African countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Monday.

The teams, organized by the National Health Commission, consist of experts selected by the health committees of Hunan Province, Hebei Province and Chongqing Municipality respectively.

The medical team for Zimbabwe departed Monday morning, and the medical teams heading to the DRC and Algeria will set out in the near future, according to Zhao.

African countries have provided valuable support to China when the country is at a difficult time in its fight against the epidemic, Zhao said. At present, the epidemic situation in Africa is still severe and China has provided and will continue to provide various forms of support and assistance to African countries within its capabilities.

The Chinese government has offered multiple batches of medical supplies to African countries urgently needed in the fight against the pandemic, and Chinese localities, enterprises and civil organizations have also offered their assistance, Zhao noted.

In addition to sending medical experts to African countries, Chinese medical experts have held nearly 30 video meetings with their African counterparts, and Chinese medical teams conducted nearly 400 training activities in Africa, with more than 20,000 people trained, Zhao added.

"China will continue to provide more anti-epidemic materials to African countries in accordance with the development of the epidemic and the wishes of African countries, strengthen cooperation in public health and disease prevention and control, and jointly achieve the ultimate victory in the fight against the epidemic," he said.