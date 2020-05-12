China to continue to support Lebanon in fight against COVID-19: ambassador

BEIRUT, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian said on Monday that China will continue to support Lebanon in its fight against COVID-19, a statement by the Chinese embassy said.

"China will continue to provide Lebanon with assistance to enable both countries to cooperate in their fight against the epidemic," Wang said during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

For his part, Diab thanked China for its great help for Lebanon, praising China's achievements in fighting COVID-19.

The two officials also discussed bilateral ties and the potential of future cooperation in different fields between China and Lebanon.