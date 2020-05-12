Chinese medical team awarded 'Independence Day Medals' in Djibouti

The Djibouti prime minister confers the "Independence Day Medals" to Chinese medics, May 10, 2020. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(ECNS) -- Djibouti Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed awarded 12 medals on Sunday to the Chinese medical team helping to fight COVID-19 in the country.

Zeng Yong, the team's leader, was awarded the "Independence Day Medal for Officers,” while 11 other team members were awarded the "Independence Day Medal for Knights.”

The "Independence Day Medal" is the highest honor awarded by Djibouti to its citizens and international friends.

The prime minister thanked the Chinese government for sending medical workers to support the fight against the disease and spoke highly of the medical team's work.

The dispatch of medical experts to fight the pandemic is the best illustration of the friendships between China and Djibouti, China and Africa, said Zhuo Tuisheng, Chinese ambassador to Djibouti.

The medical team went to Djibouti after fulfilling their mission in Ethiopia. They will return to China on Tuesday.

The Independence Day Medal. (Photo/People's Daily Online)