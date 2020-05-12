China appreciates Russia's position against acts of using pandemic to stigmatize, blame China: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Russia's position against acts by individual countries using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to stigmatize and blame China, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov clearly expressed their opposition to the acts of individual countries using the pandemic as a pretext to stigmatize and blame China, Zhao said.

Many Russian politicians and academics have also spoken out and pointed out the absurdity of the so-called report produced by the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, claiming China has concealed the information on the epidemic.

China highly appreciates the objective and fair position of the Russian side, which speaks volumes of the high-level relations between China and Russia, and strongly proves that it is the mainstream voice of the international community to work together, to unite and help each other and to actively practice the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, Zhao said.

Acts of making groundless accusations against China, confusing right and wrong and blaming others over the pandemic are greatly unpopular and will never succeed, he added.