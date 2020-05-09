Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Meet smiling relics on World Smile Day

(People's Daily Online)    10:56, May 09, 2020

Woodcarvings of two immortals symbolizing harmony and union from the Qing Dynasty.

World Smile Day has been celebrated on May 8 every year since 1948 to encourage people to put on smiles and maintain their physical and mental health. But while this is a recently established special day, smiles can also be found on cultural relics dating back to ancient times.

A smiling eaves tile with human face patterns passed down from the Six Dynasties. Back then, these eaves tiles were designed with human face patterns of various facial expressions to represent gods, bearing the good wishes of the people.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York