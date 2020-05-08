China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 34 consecutive days

WUHAN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

This marked that Hubei had reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 34 consecutive days.

As of Thursday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.