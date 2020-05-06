Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 32 consecutive days

(Xinhua)    09:45, May 06, 2020

WUHAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- No newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province for Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

This marked that Hubei had reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 32 consecutive days since April 4.

As of Tuesday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province still had 633 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 16 such cases were added and 33 released from quarantine Tuesday.

A total of 282,812 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Tuesday, 1,192 of whom were still under medical observation.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.

Hubei lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

