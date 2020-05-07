China's Hubei launches major projects for economic development

WUHAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province launched 464 new projects with an average investment of more than 100 million yuan (about 14.16 million U.S. dollars) in April, according to local authorities.

The province, once hardest hit by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has launched a total of 979 projects between the Spring Festival, which fell on Jan. 25, and April 30, covering transportation infrastructure, environmental protection and other fields.

More than 93 percent of workers in the projects that were launched before the festival have resumed work across Hubei, and the percentage in Wuhan, the capital of the province, was 74.4 percent, the Hubei Provincial Development and Reform Commission said.

Industrial enterprises in fields including metal products manufacturing, printing and electronic equipment manufacturing, computer, telecom equipment manufacturing and pharmaceutical sector have a high work resumption rate in the province based on the monitoring of electricity consumption.