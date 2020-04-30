China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 26 consecutive days

WUHAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

This marks that Hubei has had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 26 consecutive days since April 4.

Hubei was cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province reported 623 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, as 26 such cases were added and three released from quarantine Wednesday.

A total of 282,382 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Wednesday, 1,517 of whom were still under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.