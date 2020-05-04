Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 4, 2020
China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 30 consecutive days

(Xinhua)    10:46, May 04, 2020

WUHAN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

This marks that Hubei has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 30 consecutive days since April 4.

Meanwhile, in Hubei, the areas outside Wuhan have reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 60 consecutive days.

As of Sunday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province still had 654 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after nine such cases were added and six released from quarantine on Sunday.

A total of 282,701 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Sunday, 1,280 of whom were still under medical observation.

As of Sunday, Hubei had reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.

Hubei lowered its novel coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.

