Hubei to reopen litigation service locations

(Xinhua)    09:56, May 04, 2020

WUHAN, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the novel coronavirus disease, will reopen its litigation service locations from May 6, the Higher People's Court of the province said Sunday.

Litigants, lawyers and other participants involved in proceedings should present a green health code on their phone, have their temperature taken, wear a mask and maintain social distance when entering litigation service halls, according to a notice released by the court.

Litigants and lawyers are also advised to use official websites and WeChat mini-apps as well as mail to handle their cases, and the public is encouraged to watch court trials online via China's open court trial network.

Those who are still under quarantine may apply for an extension of their hearing, the notice said.

