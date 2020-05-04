Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story of young couple conducting novel coronavirus detections

(Xinhua)    10:23, May 04, 2020
Pic story of young couple conducting novel coronavirus detections
Guo Chen (L) helps her husband Ji Xiaolei wear protective suit in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China''s Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2020. Guo Chen and Ji Xiaolei, who are the post-90s, work at a detection team of the microbiology laboratory in the Nantong center for disease control and prevention. Since the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak, they have worked hard with their colleagues to conduct novel coronavirus detections, with a highest daily detection samples reaching 550. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York