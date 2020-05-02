Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 2, 2020
Chinese medical team arrives in Cote d'Ivoire to help fight against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    16:23, May 02, 2020

A Chinese medical team member is welcomed upon her arrival in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on April 30, 2020. The Chinese medical team arrived in Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday to help the country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Zheng Yangzi)


