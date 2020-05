HARBIN, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, all of whom were previously imported asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The province saw no new imported confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

By Thursday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

The province had a total of nine imported asymptomatic cases by Thursday.