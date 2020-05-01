Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
Chinese military to step up int'l anti-epidemic cooperation: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    11:57, May 01, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will continue to work with defense ministries and militaries across the world to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a spokesperson said Thursday at a press conference.

Expressing deep gratitude to other countries' defense ministries and militaries that had helped China in fighting COVID-19, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said China will help the international community to the best of its ability while continuing its epidemic control efforts at home.

Wu said that as of Thursday, the Chinese military has donated anti-epidemic supplies or sent medical teams to countries including Iran, Pakistan, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Experts from the Chinese military had shared their experience in fighting COVID-19 with their counterparts from Pakistan, Singapore and Russia via video conferences, according to Wu.

Noting that a virus respects no borders, Wu said that only with international solidarity can the world defeat this common enemy of mankind.

