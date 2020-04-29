Cultural, tourist attractions in Beijing’s Yanqing district ready to receive visitors

The Badaling section of the Great Wall (Photo/Yang Dong)

The culture and tourism sectors of Yanqing district, Beijing, are gearing up to receive tourists during the upcoming International Workers’ Day holiday, which will be extended across China from three days in the past to five days this year.

With resumption of work and production being rolled out in China in an orderly manner, scenic spots and attractions in the country have also gradually reopened and recovered from the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Eight scenic spots in Yanqing district, including the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China and the Beijing Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park, have been reopened.

In addition, 29 boutique homestays and 28 hotels in the district have also resumed business.

The district plans to impress tourists with fresh products covering the site of the Beijing International Horticultural Expo, boutique homestays, biking tours, and online activities for outdoor running during the upcoming holiday.

Focusing its efforts on local flower resources and accommodation, the district aims to provide one-stop tourist services that combine accommodation, sightseeing and experience, according to Ye Dong, director of the culture and tourism bureau of Yanqing district.

Travel agencies and relevant online platforms as well as the three “golden business cards” of Yanqing district - the site of the Beijing International Horticultural Expo, the Great Wall, and Longqing Gorge - have all been encouraged to launch tourist routes, tourism products, and related services for the holiday, Ye revealed.