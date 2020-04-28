China intensifies efforts to improve elderly care services

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has urged efforts to resume services of elderly care institutions in an orderly manner while strengthening epidemic prevention and control, according to a recent circular jointly issued by five authorities, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Health Commission.

Safeguarding the life safety and health of elderly people living in elderly care institutions and supporting the normal operation of elderly care institutions have also been stressed by the circular.

The establishment of a national rating system for elderly care institutions was underlined, according to the circular.

It also emphasized the importance of improving safety management and the nursing service of elderly care institutions.