Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China intensifies efforts to improve elderly care services

(Xinhua)    15:56, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has urged efforts to resume services of elderly care institutions in an orderly manner while strengthening epidemic prevention and control, according to a recent circular jointly issued by five authorities, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Health Commission.

Safeguarding the life safety and health of elderly people living in elderly care institutions and supporting the normal operation of elderly care institutions have also been stressed by the circular.

The establishment of a national rating system for elderly care institutions was underlined, according to the circular.

It also emphasized the importance of improving safety management and the nursing service of elderly care institutions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York