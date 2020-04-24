China's orphanages, minors' assistance centers report zero coronavirus infections

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- No coronavirus infections have been reported in China's child welfare centers and minors' assistance and protection institutions, a Ministry of Civil Affairs official said Friday.

Ni Chunxia, an official with the ministry's child welfare division, made the remarks at a press conference.

China has 1,217 child welfare centers, where a total of 65,000 orphans and abandoned children are being taken care of, and 1,806 institutions created to provide assistance and protection to minors, where a total of 5,675 children have received temporary assistance since January, she said.

Nobody in the aforementioned organizations has been infected by the novel coronavirus, the official said.