Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbre

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Saturday, of which five were imported.

The other six new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that five cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Guangdong Province.

No deaths nor suspected cases were reported Saturday on the mainland, according to the commission.

-- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

On Saturday, the province reported no new deaths from COVID-19.

The commission said 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the province Saturday, all of whom were in the provincial capital Wuhan.

-- Hubei Province has resumed the operation of 266 tourist attractions, 63.2 percent of the total, as the epidemic wanes.

-- A batch of medical supplies donated by Qinglong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has arrived at its sister city of Tamworth in Australia to aid the fight against COVID-19.

-- Shanghai reported one imported COVID-19 case and no increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.