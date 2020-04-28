Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China releases more pork from central reserves

(Xinhua)    14:54, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has released another 7,942.21 tonnes of frozen pork from its central reserves to increase market supply and stabilize pork prices, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

China has finished 12 batches of pork release after the Lunar New Year holiday, the commission said in an online statement Tuesday.

Since mid-February, prices of the staple meat in China have sustained a retreating streak.

The commission said more frozen pork reserves would be put onto the market in the future in due course.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York