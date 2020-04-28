China to improve ministerial system for consumer protection

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council on Monday issued a circular about approving proposed adjustments and improvements to the system of a ministerial joint conference on protecting consumers' rights and interests.

The adjustments and improvements are intended to better secure the legitimate rights and interests of consumers through enhanced organization and coordination at the ministerial level, said the circular.

The joint conference will be responsible for implementing decisions of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council concerning consumer protection, coordinating overall work for such protection across the country, and studying related major policies and measures and promoting their implementation.

To ensure related departments fulfill their duties in safeguarding the rights and interests of consumers, the joint conference should provide better guidance and supervision.

In solving significant problems in the protection of consumers' rights and interests and consumer-related cases, the joint conference should serve as a coordinator and organizer, especially targeting key issues that involve the infringement of consumer rights and irregularities.

The joint conference consists of 26 ministries and units, with the State Administration for Market Regulation being the leading body. Assigned clear responsibilities, they should carefully execute tasks required by the joint conference, study and improve related policies and measures, and make suggestions for greater consumer protection.