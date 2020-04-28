China's rural collective property rights system pilot reform to cover all agricultural counties

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The pilot reform of the rural collective property rights system aims to cover all agriculture-related counties this year, an official report said.

To promote the reform of rural collective property rights system is an important task of comprehensively deepening rural reform and is also crucial for the implementation of the rural vitalization strategy, said the report submitted to the ongoing regular session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Since 2015, the government has organized four batches of rural collective property rights system pilot programs in 15 provincial regions, while other provincial regions also independently selected some counties and villages to carry out provincial-level pilot programs.

In total, such pilot programs have covered about 80 percent of the counties in the country, the report said.

Now about 360,000 villages across the country have completed reforms and about 600 million members of collective economic organizations have been confirmed, the report said.

More should be done to improve the efficiency of rural collective asset management and carry out pilot demonstrations to develop and strengthen the collective economy, the report said.