A Mozambican doctor speaks during a training session on COVID-19 from Chinese experts via teleconference at the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, on April 24, 2020. Doctors in Mozambique's major hospital Maputo Central Hospital (HCM) received Friday a special training on the prevention and diagnosis measures of COVID-19 from the experts of the West China Hospital of Sichuan University in China. (Photo by Israel Zefanias/Xinhua)