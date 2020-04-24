Chongqing designs special train designed for 2020 reading month

The train filled with The elements of “Literary Chongqing”. (Photo/Zou Le)

A special train sets out from Daping Station in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. This train is quite unique in that it is filled with elements of “Literary Chongqing”.

The “Literary Chongqing” train was specially designed in Chongqing for the 13th Chongqing Reading Month in 2020. The train is decked in fashionable colors, and also features elements such as books, bookshelf patterns, e-books, audio books and QR codes, transforming the six carriages into an "urban mobile library".

The carriages’ blue roofs and green floors give passengers a feeling of returning to nature, as well as a good reading environment, fully reflecting the spirit of the reading month.