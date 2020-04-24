China makes further donation to boost Zimbabwe's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

HARARE, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday handed over medical supplies and equipment to Zimbabwe, the latest boost among a series of donations it has made to the southern African country to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment of medical supplies and equipment was handed over to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa by Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun at a ceremony at the State House.

Several Zimbabwean government ministers and other local donors attended the handover ceremony.

Guo said China is continuing to make efforts to assist Zimbabwe in combating the pandemic, which has claimed four lives out of 28 cases recorded so far.

He said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China-Zimbabwe ties are continuing to blossom as evidenced by the two countries' joint fight against the disease.

It is truly gratifying to see that under the enormous stress of COVID-19, the China-Zimbabwe friendship is standing stronger than ever, Guo said.

"China will not forget how Zimbabwe was among the first to give us confidence and support in the hard days of our own struggle against the virus," Guo said, adding China was among the first to stand up when the virus hit Zimbabwe.

China's donation includes 166,000 face masks, 7,600 protective suits, 20,000 test kits, 12,000 pairs of gloves and five ventilators.

A second batch of medical supplies from China is expected to arrive soon, he said.

He added an 11-member team of Chinese health experts will also arrive to work with their Zimbabwean counterparts in fighting the pandemic.

The ambassador said although the two countries celebrated their 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last week without great fanfare, the ongoing joint fight against the pandemic is a remarkable way to commemorate the historical milestone.

"Today, in this joint fight against COVID-19, the legacy is not only alive, but also thriving," he said.

Mnangagwa thanked China for the donation.

It is gratifying to note that China is continuing to mobilize more donations to help Zimbabwe fight the pandemic, he said.

"I am aware that efforts continue in China to gather more material support for Zimbabwe despite the volume of what they have already done," Mnangagwa noted.