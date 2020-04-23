China will continue to support Afghanistan's fight against COVID-19: ambassador

KABUL, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to support Afghanistan's fight against COVID-19, Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu said on Thursday at a handover ceremony held in Kabul for medical assistance donated by the Chinese government.

"This is the second batch of 7.2-ton medical supplies donated by China, including much-needed medical equipment such as test kits, masks, protective clothes, goggles and infrared thermometer," Wang said at the ceremony which was also attended by Afghan Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz.

"I hope these supplies will be sent to the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and help more Afghan people."

"China and Afghanistan are brothers," Wang added. "By joining hands, we will have the strength to overcome all difficulties. China will continue to support Afghanistan's fight against COVID-19."

"On behalf of the government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Ministry of Public Health, I would like to convey my sincere thanks and gratitude to the government and people of China for their generous support," Minister Feroz said.

"I would also extend my deepest condolences to people of China for the fatalities of this deadly virus. But at the same time, I want to congratulate China for their success in containing COVID-19."

"I am sure this support and donations will further assist us in the containment of COVID-19 in Afghanistan," he added.

China sent the first batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan on April 2, which included ventilators, protective clothes and face masks.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan rose to 1,143 on Wednesday, including 40 deaths and 166 recovered cases.