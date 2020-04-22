Senior CPC official urges effective supervision to implement key measures

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits a company during his inspection tour in northwest China's Gansu Province, April 18, 2020. Zhao made an inspection tour in Gansu from April 18 to 21. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

LANZHOU, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has stressed the need to strengthen supervision to promote the implementation of policies and measures set by the CPC Central Committee on coordinating epidemic control and economic and social development.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the instruction during his investigation and research trip in northwest China's Gansu Province from Saturday to Tuesday.

He pointed out that follow-up, targeted and full-process supervision should be carried out to provide a strong guarantee for maintaining economic development and social stability as well as for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Zhao visited local villages, a company, a poverty alleviation industrial park and a national laboratory in the region, talking with officials at the primary level as well as members of the public.

He urged all Party organizations to align their thinking and actions with the decisions of the CPC Central Committee, and required that all measures to fight the epidemic, stabilize the economy and achieve development are implemented down to every detail.

During the trip, Zhao also visited Gansu's discipline inspection and supervisory agencies and presided over a symposium attended by discipline inspection chiefs from seven provincial-level regions.

He called on the discipline inspection and supervisory organs to strengthen supervision over the implementation of various policies and measures to secure a decisive victory in eradicating poverty while continuing to do a good job in the supervision of epidemic prevention and control.