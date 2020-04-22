China to speed up resuming normal medical services in low-risk regions

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Medical institutions in regions with low novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risk have been required to speed up the resumption of normal services, an official told a press briefing Tuesday.

Phased plans have been made on the basis of risk levels to resume normal medical services in different areas, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission.

Online consultations and appointments with medical personnel have been promoted to lower the infection risk from gatherings, said Guo, noting that remote medical services were provided so that patients do not have to travel long distances.

Keeping the risk of infection under control is of great importance while hospitals resume services, Guo stressed.

Except for places that suffered a significant impact from the epidemic, 80 percent of normal healthcare services have been resumed compared with the same period last year, according to Guo.