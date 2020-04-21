Xi inspects poverty alleviation in northwest China's Shaanxi Province

|Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the local poverty alleviation work in Jinping Community of Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang, northwest China''s Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
XI'AN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the local poverty alleviation work in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Xi visited a community, a township hospital, a primary school and a tea farm in Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang.