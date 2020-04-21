Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi inspects poverty alleviation in northwest China's Shaanxi Province

(Xinhua)    16:50, April 21, 2020
Xi inspects poverty alleviation in northwest China's Shaanxi Province
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the local poverty alleviation work in Jinping Community of Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang, northwest China''s Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

XI'AN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the local poverty alleviation work in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi visited a community, a township hospital, a primary school and a tea farm in Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York