Guangnan county in SW China's Yunnan province pushes anti-poverty drive

Guangnan county in the Wenshan Zhuang-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan province, has implemented a raft of measures to fight poverty, as the province seeks to eliminate poverty by the end of June through a 100-day campaign.

At one point, the county's poverty rate stood at 20.14 percent. By the end of 2019, Guangnan, one of the province’s seven poor counties, still had 40,542 registered people living in poverty from 9,641 households.

Many people from Guangnan choose to work outside their hometowns to earn money. About 255,400 people, including 60,500 impoverished ones, regularly seek employment elsewhere each year.

The county is working to eliminate the number of “zero-employment” families amid the epidemic, by sending workers back to their jobs through point-to-point transportation, and encouraging people to find work at local industrial parks and workshops that employ local workers and play a major role in poverty alleviation.

As an example, Guangnan will grant 1,500 yuan each month to registered people living in poverty who worked at a local shoe and clothes mall before March 31, and 1,000 yuan for those who got jobs there after April 1, in each case for three months, according to Wei Hong, deputy head of the county's human resources and security bureau.

By April 7, 230,200 rural workers in the county, including 67,400 impoverished ones, had found jobs in non-agricultural sectors.

The county has also developed various industries to alleviate poverty. On March 1, Guangnan launched an online supermarket to help sell specialty agricultural products such as honey and tea, which have attracted large numbers of buyers.

Cui Liping, manager of the public service center for e-commerce in Guangnan, said the center had received 6,500 orders worth 680,000 yuan, 90 percent of which was sold online. "Half of these orders are related to impoverished people," Cui added.

So far, the center has established 118 village-level stations across the county to help poor people sell agricultural products.

Meanwhile, Guangnan has also taken measures to guarantee that impoverished people have access to safe housing.

The county has sent 18 teams to check on the housing situation there to ensure that no impoverished people are living in dangerous buildings.

"We found that 18 houses should be renovated, and we are organizing construction units for this purpose," said Zhou Jian, an official with the county's housing and construction bureau.

So far, 13,386 impoverished people from 2,903 households in Guangnan have been relocated to new sites, and the main part of the project to renovate dangerous buildings has been completed.