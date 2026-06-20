China wins men's team gold at Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

(Xinhua) 13:55, June 20, 2026

GUIYANG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China claimed the men's team title in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Friday, the opening day of the 19th Junior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

The host topped the podium with 241.458 points, ahead of Japan with 239.461 and India with 224.493, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

In the individual all-around event, Japan's Ikki Nishihara won the gold with 82.398 points, Kim Tae-yang of South Korea took silver with 81.031 points, and China's Yang Lanbin finished third with 80.665 points.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)