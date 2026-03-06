Olympic champion Xu calls for building pocket sports parks in cities

Xinhua) 15:32, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Xu Shixiao, an Olympic canoeing champion and a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, has called for building pocket sports parks in cities to make better use of urban spaces and promote public fitness.

Xu shared the idea at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday during a special interview at the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body.

Known collectively as the "two sessions," the meetings also provided a platform for Xu to speak about her experience as an athlete and a lawmaker.

Born into a rural family in Jiangxi Province, Xu grew up helping with farm work, which she said helped build her strength. At 13, she was scouted by a coach and began training in canoeing. She joined a professional team at 14 and won her first national title at 15.

With women's canoeing not yet an Olympic event in 2013, Xu retired that year and took a job at a company in Jiangxi.

In 2017, women's canoeing was added to the Tokyo Olympic program. Xu received a call from her coach asking if she would consider a comeback.

"After four years away from training, restarting was no easy task," she recalled. At 25, she faced mounting challenges, including age, a decline in fitness and lingering injuries. But she returned to training.

With just over four months to go before the 13th National Games, Xu trained four times a day. She said her knees swelled from kneeling in the canoe and required fluid drainage each night. Exhaustion sometimes blurred her vision after intense sessions, but she pushed through.

In September 2017, Xu won two gold medals at the 13th National Games and earned a place on the national team later that year.

"As long as we compete, we come first. I believe that is our speed and China's speed," Xu said during the "two sessions."

Since teaming up with Sun Mengya in 2019, Xu said they have remained undefeated in major international competitions. They won gold in the women's double 500m canoe sprint at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and set new Olympic records.

Xu said China's development and support for sport have helped athletes pursue their goals. She noted China's best-ever overseas performance at the Paris Olympics as an example.

Xu said she views her responsibilities as an Olympic champion and an NPC deputy in practical terms: competing for the country and listening to the public to reflect their concerns.

This year, she submitted a proposal calling for the activation of underused urban spaces to build pocket sports parks, turning corners and small sites into fitness spaces for residents.

She said the proposal was shaped by her observations of grassroots sports. While preparing for the National Games last year, she followed videos of the 2025 Jiangxi City Football Super League, a local tournament featuring ordinary people. Over 113 days, 66 matches were played, drawing more than 1.23 million spectators in person and over 1.5 billion online views.

"The boom in grassroots sports comes from genuine passion and its down-to-earth appeal," Xu said. She said the enthusiasm of teachers, chefs, drivers and students was clear even through a screen.

Xu said she hopes to promote fitness and public participation in sport while serving as a deputy.

"I hope more and more people fall in love with sports. Let's walk, move, and gain health and joy through exercise," Xu said with a smile.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)