More than gold: China's ice and snow sports boom
(People's Daily App) 15:58, February 03, 2026
The allure of the Winter Olympics lies not only in athletes' outstanding performances, but also in the Games' power to inspire broader public engagement. Across China, winter sports culture and tourism resources are being increasingly utilized, ice and snow facilities are continually being upgraded, and the variety of related sports equipment is expanding. From the northernmost province of Heilongjiang to the southernmost island of Hainan, ski resorts can now be found throughout China's vast territory.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, Xu Zheqi, Lu Dong, Zhang Jian and intern Ding Man)
