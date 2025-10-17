China selects 30 model projects in fitness volunteer services
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- A list of 30 model projects in fitness volunteer services was released on Thursday as a move for China's sports authorities to boost public engagement in sports volunteerism and promote national fitness development.
According to the Mass Sports Department of the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC), a total of 338 projects were submitted this year and after comprehensive evaluation, 30 projects featuring innovation, effectiveness, and exemplary value were selected, covering ten different themes including rural revitalization, youth development, disability support, senior care and elite athletes role modeling.
It has been the fifth straight year for the GASC to name model projects in fitness volunteer services. Since the move was first introduced in 2021, a total of 373 projects have been honored for their contributions in promoting physical activity and offering scientific training guidance to diverse population groups.
Each year, the GASC compiles the selected projects into a book for publish in both print and electronic forms to provide replicable examples to the society.
