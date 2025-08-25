NE China pushes for all-season tourism with innovative resort upgrades

15:58, August 25, 2025 By Li Dian and Yao Shi ( Xinhua

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- From August 22 to 24, the 2025 Northeast 100 Lake Songhua Mountain Running Race was held at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, Jilin Province. Over 5,000 runners surged along winding mountain trails, striving to claim the title of "King of the Mountain."

Traditionally known for its winter sports industry, northeast China is now developing all-season tourism. By integrating innovative activities like mountain running, forest exploration, and family-oriented programs, the region is attracting more domestic and international visitors while boosting local businesses.

SPORTS + EVENTS: DRIVING NEW ECONOMIC GROWTH

This year marks the third consecutive hosting of the event at Lake Songhua Resort. Known for its excellent facilities and comprehensive support services, the resort has transformed its winter snow trails into challenging summer cross-country routes, shifting from a winter ski destination to a summer sports venue.

According to race director Pu Gewen, the event has seen significant upgrades this year, including optimized routes and added inclines for greater challenge.

"This is my second time participating in this event. Experiencing the thrill of speed and passion on snow in winter and sweating it out in summer offers a unique experience," said Zhang Bingjie from Guangzhou of southern China. "I plan to come back for skiing this winter."

Zhao Lanju, general manager of Lake Songhua Resort, noted that the resort has continuously upgraded its offerings, introducing new attractions such as children's go-karting, off-road karting, mountain UTV rides, and forest trains with the aim to showcase the resort's year-round appeal.

On recent weekends, from dawn until late at night, visitors and athletes with trekking poles and mountain bikers preparing for downhill rides via cable cars filled the scenic landscape.

The vibrant sports atmosphere is also driving growth in surrounding industries. In 2022, Tian Jian, who operates a guesthouse near Lake Songhua Resort, saw the number of rooms increase from 39 to 76 over three years, along with rising revenues.

"Summer revenue now accounts for a larger part of our annual income, especially during events and holidays when rooms are booked months in advance," Tian said.

Additionally, this summer, the resort introduced innovative events such as the DS Nature Exploration Challenge, a youth Spartan-like race, as well as cycling and road running routes, leveraging sports to stimulate new consumption trends and boost the local economy.

SPORTS + SUMMER RETREAT: EXPANDING DIVERSE CONSUMER EXPERIENCES

As the summer heat intensifies across much of China, Jilin Province provides a refreshing escape with its cooler climate. Located in northeastern China, the region enjoys an average temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal destination for outdoor leisure and adventure.

At Changbai Mountain Huamei Resort, paragliders soar overhead, while visitors enjoy activities like shooting, fencing, and climbing amidst lush forests. With a five-month ski season and top-tier snow trails, the resort has transformed its facilities for summer use, converting snow trails into hiking paths.

Many former "snow cabins" have been repurposed into stargazing tents, as the resort advances toward becoming a year-round, all-season tourist destination through a "Sports + Summer Retreat" dual strategy.

"After the snow season ends, we quickly begin preparations for year-round operations," said Xia Yuan, brand expansion manager at Changbai Mountain Huamei Resort. "This summer, we introduced new extreme sports such as bridge climbing, zip-lining across the Songhua River, and flight training devices, all designed to offer excitement and challenge."

Xu Jianbin, his wife, and their two sons spent two days exploring the resort. "We took advantage of the kids' vacation to escape the heat. We soaked in hot springs, watched performances, experienced various sports, and even visited Changbai Mountain. It was a fulfilling experience," Xu Jianbin remarked.

"At our two hotels in the Changbai Mountain Huamei Resort, online bookings this summer are approximately 200 percent of last year's volume," said Wang Shichang, general manager of the Swiss Hotel Resort and the MGallery Hotel at Changbai Mountain Huamei Resort, both under the Accor Group.

Nearby, the Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort is even busier. It features a cluster of 10 international brand hotels, including Sheraton, Westin, and Hyatt. Industry experts believe that Changbai Mountain is on track to become a summer resort comparable to Davos in Switzerland and Whistler in Canada.

SPORTS + FAMILY: ATTRACTING FOREIGN ENTERPRISES

"Tomorrow's activities include mountain biking and team-building exercises. Please ensure that parents and children are dressed appropriately and gather at the designated area on time," wrote Janly Zhang, village head of the Club Med Changbai Mountain Resort, in a WeChat message to guests.

Founded in 1950, Club Med has grown over 75 years, operating nearly 70 resorts in over 40 countries and regions, more than 20 of which are mountain resorts, making it one of the world's largest resort chains.

In China, Club Med has pioneered snow resort operations, with three resorts currently in operation, two of which are located in Jilin Province. Changbai Mountain Village not only operates in winter but has also expanded into summer and autumn operations, introducing a variety of summer-specific experiences this year.

Andrew Xu, CEO of Club Med China and Global Deputy CEO of Club Med, told Xinhua that this summer, Changbai Mountain Village added mountain boarding and developed various forest exploration trails to cater to visitors' desires to connect with nature.

"At the same time, considering the characteristics of the summer vacation, we have also arranged activities like Baduanjin and Tai Chi for the elderly," Andrew Xu added.

The diverse, continually updated experiential offerings, along with lively activities and unique culinary options, have not only attracted domestic tourists but also positioned the resort as a new destination for visitors from Southeast Asia.

"This summer, we welcomed many tourists from Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, with an average stay of 3.2 days, an increase compared to last year," Andrew Xu introduced.

Industry insiders believe that Jilin Province is gradually breaking the seasonal and regional constraints, transforming its tourism industry into a year-round chain with significant potential for summer development.

"We are currently planning the second phase of the Club Med in Changbai Mountain Resort, focusing on renovations and expansions," Andrew Xu said. Meanwhile, the French Accor Group is also accelerating the construction of its MGallery Hotel at Beidahu Ski Resort, scheduled to open in 2026.

