Senior defies age on sprint track

(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 19, 2025

Meet 72-year-old Jin Hui from Qingdao, Shandong Province. He recently dominated the WSE Athletics Open in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, winning the men's 60m, 100m, and 200m titles in the 70-74 age group. Last year, he broke the national record for the men's 100m in his age group with an impressive 13.57 seconds—even more remarkable that he only took up sprinting at 71!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)