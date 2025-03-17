Home>>
Slackline stunts
(People's Daily App) 16:27, March 17, 2025
A young Chinese man showcases his impressive slackline skills by performing a range of stunts that require high-level balance, agility and coordination in this video he posted on his Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) account on March 3.
