Chinese acrobatics: A new spin on the ancient diabolo

(People's Daily App) 16:23, December 23, 2024

The Chinese diabolo, a traditional yo yo-like toy with a history spanning over 1,000 years, involves a spool spun, tossed, and caught on a string tied between sticks held in each hand. The China National Acrobatic Troupe, with a legacy of 74 years, is breathing new life into this traditional art by incorporating various Chinese elements, including Peking Opera, Chinese music, and costumes, earning global acclaim. As they welcome international artists, their mission is clear: to showcase the best of Chinese acrobatics and elevate intercultural exchange to new heights.

(Produced by Wu Bohan, Zhang Ziman, Guo Siqi, Ni Tao, Zhu Yingqi, Chen Mengwei, Bai Yunfei, Zhang Yiyun, Yang Guangxing and Pan Yuqi)

