Chinese acrobat amazes audience at NBA halftime show
(People's Daily App) 16:27, April 11, 2024
Niu Rong, better known as Red Panda, has become a mainstay at NBA halftime shows across the US. Here she takes center court at a stadium in San Francisco to ride a towering unicycle and stack bowls atop her head in by far the league’s most popular intermission entertainment. Check out the video.
